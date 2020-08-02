Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Weather

Tornado Spotted in Western Massachusetts; People Warned To Get Inside

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A tornado has been spotted in Sandisfield and Blandford; it's moving north east. Photo Credit: Pixabay
A tornado touched down in Sandisfield (in dark red) causing damage to Main Street. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A tornado was spotted over Blandford, a rural part of Western Massachusetts at 7:26 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2.

The National Weather Service is reporting that radar data confirms eye witness accounts of the twister.

It’s being called a “damaging” tornado. Law enforcement in Sandisfield, in the southern Berkshires, is reporting that a tornado produced damage to South Main Street in town, The National Weather Service said.

The tornado has produced flying debris and could be dangerous to people caught without shelter. It can destroy mobile homes and damaged roofs windows and vehicles. Tree damage is likely.

The tornado is moving in the direction of Montgomery, Southampton, Huntington, Westhampton, Easthampton, and Northampton. It should reach South Hadley around 8 p.m., The National Weather Service is reporting.

People in the tornado’s path are being advised to take cover now, move into a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.