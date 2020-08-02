Tornado Spotted in Western Massachusetts; People Warned To Get Inside

A tornado was spotted over Blandford, a rural part of Western Massachusetts at 7:26 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2.

The National Weather Service is reporting that radar data confirms eye witness accounts of the twister.

It’s being called a “damaging” tornado. Law enforcement in Sandisfield, in the southern Berkshires, is reporting that a tornado produced damage to South Main Street in town, The National Weather Service said.

The tornado has produced flying debris and could be dangerous to people caught without shelter. It can destroy mobile homes and damaged roofs windows and vehicles. Tree damage is likely.

The tornado is moving in the direction of Montgomery, Southampton, Huntington, Westhampton, Easthampton, and Northampton. It should reach South Hadley around 8 p.m., The National Weather Service is reporting.

People in the tornado’s path are being advised to take cover now, move into a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

