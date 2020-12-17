Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Breaking News: Here's What To Expect After Snowstorm Winds Down
Local Overnight Snowfall Totals, Current Conditions For Thursday, Dec. 17

Kristin Palpini
Snow
Snow Photo Credit: Pixabay/ErvinGjata

While snow continues to fall in the area on Thursday, Dec. 17, overnight snowfall totals were made available by The National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is warning commuters to be careful on roadways this morning.

As of 7 a.m., here are the overnight snowfall totals for Thursday. Dec. 17:

Hartford County

  • Simsbury - 11 inches
  • Bradley Airport - 10.9 inches
  • Canton - 10.5 inches
  • Manchester - 10 inches

New Haven County

  • Naugatuck - 8.2 inches
  • Guilford - 8 inches
  • Waterbury - 6.6 inches
  • Seymour - 6.5 inches
  • North Haven - 5.6 inches
  • NW Waterbury - 2.9 inches

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. People can expect to see heavy snow and an additional 1-3 inches of accumulated snow for an anticipated total of 7-13 inches of snowfall left by the storm. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph in Southern Connecticut.

Road conditions will be slippery and hazardous for the morning commute, the National Weather Service/

For more information, go to the National Weather Service and check back for snowstorm updates from the Daily Voice. 

