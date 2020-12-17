Local Overnight Snowfall Totals, Current Conditions For Thursday, Dec. 17

While snow continues to fall in the area on Thursday, Dec. 17, overnight snowfall totals were made available by The National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is warning commuters to be careful on roadways this morning.

As of 7 a.m., here are the overnight snowfall totals for Thursday. Dec. 17:

Hartford County

Simsbury - 11 inches

Bradley Airport - 10.9 inches

Canton - 10.5 inches

Manchester - 10 inches

New Haven County

Naugatuck - 8.2 inches

Guilford - 8 inches

Waterbury - 6.6 inches

Seymour - 6.5 inches

North Haven - 5.6 inches

NW Waterbury - 2.9 inches

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. People can expect to see heavy snow and an additional 1-3 inches of accumulated snow for an anticipated total of 7-13 inches of snowfall left by the storm. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph in Southern Connecticut.

Road conditions will be slippery and hazardous for the morning commute, the National Weather Service/

For more information, go to the National Weather Service and check back for snowstorm updates from the Daily Voice.

