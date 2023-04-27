'Unknown Reason' Behind Crash That Killed 28-Year-Old From Hartford

Jose Guillermo Torres, of Hartford, was driving westbound on his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a 2001 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup truck around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 near exit 50 on I-84, according to Connecticut State Police.

Torres flew off his motorcycle and landed in the right shoulder of the interstate for an "unknown reason," according to police.

His motorcycle continued moving forward before veering off into the right shoulder and crashing into a light post.

The 28-year-old sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pickup truck's four occupants were all uninjured and declined medical treatment at the scene.

The motorcycle sustained disabling damage in the crash. Both it and the pickup were towed off the highway.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Witnesses of the incident, or anyone with a dashcam who was driving through the area at the time of the crash, are asked to contact state trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.