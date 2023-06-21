Sexual Attack: 2 East Hartford Victims Awaken To Find Man In Bed With Them, Cops Say

The incident took place in Hartford County on Friday, June 16, at a home on Whitney Street in East Hartford.

According to Officer Marc Caruso, with the East Hartford Police, while two victims were sleeping in bed one awoke to being touched in a sexual manner by a man who had broken in through a first-floor window.

The man then forced the second victim to touch him causing one victim to fight with the suspect, allowing the other to escape and call for help, Caruso said.

After a struggle, Caruso said the suspect fled the scene through a broken bedroom window.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. A weapon was never seen by the victims but was implied during the incident, he added.

Detectives were assigned the case and worked diligently to quickly identify the suspect.

Following an investigation, a suspect was named and a search warrant was granted for the home of Tyonne Pierce, age 31, of East Hartford. He was taken into custody on Monday, June 19 without incident.

Pierce was charged with two counts of sexual assault and home invasion. He is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond.

