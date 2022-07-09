Contact Us
These Connecticut Colleges Rank Among Nation's 50 Most Expensive

Nicole Valinote
Branford College courtyard at Yale University
Branford College courtyard at Yale University Photo Credit: By Nick Allen - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33106363

Four Connecticut colleges are listed among the most expensive four-year institutions in the country in a report from CBS News.

The news outlet published a list of the top 50 most expensive colleges in the United States on March 10.

CBS News said the ranking used information from the National Center for Education Statistics.

According to the report, the following Connecticut colleges are among the most expensive:

  • Wesleyan University, Middletown, ranked 17th
  • Connecticut College, New London, 23rd
  • Yale University, New Haven, 31st
  • Trinity College, Hartford, 39th

Read the full report from CBS News here.

