These Connecticut Colleges Rank Among Nation's 50 Most Expensive

Four Connecticut colleges are listed among the most expensive four-year institutions in the country in a report from CBS News.

The news outlet published a list of the top 50 most expensive colleges in the United States on March 10.

CBS News said the ranking used information from the National Center for Education Statistics.

According to the report, the following Connecticut colleges are among the most expensive:

Wesleyan University, Middletown, ranked 17th

Connecticut College, New London, 23rd

Yale University, New Haven, 31st

Trinity College, Hartford, 39th

Read the full report from CBS News here.

