Hartford Housing Market Ranks First Nationwide For Projected Growth In 2023: Report

Joe Lombardi
Photo Credit: Avi Waxman on Unsplash

According to a brand-new report, two housing markets in New England, one in Connecticut and the other in Massachusetts, are among the Top 10 nationwide positioned for growth in 2023.

Roughly 23 percent of housing inventory is affordable at the median income level in the Top 10 metros across the country, according to realtor.com.

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford is ranked No. 1 nationally with 6.5 percent projected year-over-year sales growth and 8.5 percent price growth predicted this year, realtor.com said.

Worcester, at  No. 4, has a 2.5 percent sales growth predicted in 2023 and 10.6 percent price growth.

Click here to view the realtor.com report.

