Police Investigating Smash-Grab Burglary At Southington Shop

The incident took place in Hartford County around 4:20 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26 at the Land Smoke Shop at 722 West Street in Southington.

According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, a vehicle with several people inside drove into the building, causing significant damage, looted the inside of the building, and then fled.

Officers located three trash-like containers in the parking lot containing items from the smoke shop scattered over the parking lot, Egan said.

Damage to the building included the shattered glass door and windows alongside the door and the window frame.

Inside the shop, shelves and merchandise were knocked over and scattered throughout the shop, Egan said.

Egan said investigators recovered evidence, along with a video that shows a dark-colored vehicle driving in reverse into the front of the building and going through the front door.

"Several suspects were observed exiting the vehicle, entering the shop, and filling trash cans and bags with items in the store before leaving through the front entrance," Egan said.

The total amount of the loss is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Massarelli at 860-378-1643

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.