Vehicle Hit With Ball Bearing From Slingshot: Enfield Man Charged After South Windsor Incident

Kathy Reakes
An Enfield man has been charged with allegedly shooting a ball bearing with a slingshot into a vehicle.
A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly shooting a ball bearing from a slingshot at a vehicle.

Hartford County resident Matthew West, age 44, of Enfield, was arrested by police around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 after the incident in South Windsor.

The victim told police he was traveling on Route 5 near Governor’s Highway when a stopped vehicle, later determined to be driven by West, shot a ball bearing from a slingshot into the victim’s vehicle,  said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the vehicle and determined that East Windsor Police Department was investigating West and his vehicle at a Walmart for a breach of peace incident, Cleverdon added.

South Windsor officers responded and located the slingshot and ball bearings that matched the hole size found in the victim’s window. 

West was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment. 

He was released on a $500 surety bond. 

