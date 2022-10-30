Tow Truck Operator Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car On I-291 In Manchester

A tow truck operator was hospitalized after he was struck by a car on I-291.

The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Manchester at about 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Connecticut State Police said.

Police said a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west in the right lane of three and struck the man, who was standing in the lane.

The 54-year-old Manchester man was wearing reflective gear and had emergency lights activated on his tow truck, authorities said.

The man reported injuries to his back and was taken to a hospital, police reported.

State Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 51-year-old Marylynn Hadix, a resident of Vernon in Tolland County, reported no injuries.

She was found at fault for the crash and was given an infraction for failure to move over for emergency vehicles, police said.

