Third Arrest Made In Killing Of 17-Year-Old Anti-Violence Advocate

Police have made a third arrest in last year's homicide of a 17-year-old anti-violence advocate.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Hartford Police announced a third arrest in the September 2019 killing of Usher Hanns. Hanns of Hartford was a member of the city's anti-violence program - the Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corps.

Police did not publicly name the newly arrested person yet but said he was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. He was arrested in Hartford by the fugitive task force, police said.

Two more people were charged in connection to Hanns’ death in July.

The killing happened on Sept. 1, 2019. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Edgewood Street. The spotter picked up on 12 gunshots. Hanns was shot in the head and died three days later. Three other victims received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On the night of the killing, a group of males in a vehicle allegedly shot into a large crowd of people on Edgewood Street, police said.

Diondre Johnson, 19, and Jaden Davis, 20, both of Hartford, were previously charged with the killing.

