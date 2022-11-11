Suspect Who Stole Chicken From South Windsor Stop & Shop Caught After Crash, Chase, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly stealing several hundred dollars of chicken from a supermarket and then fleeing from police before crashing his vehicle.

The incident began in Hartford County around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Stop & Shop located in South Windsor at 1739 Ellington Road.

New Haven County resident Peter A. Ezold, age 38, of Guilford, was spotted by loss prevention personnel stealing several hundred dollars worth of chicken from the supermarket, according to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police.

A Connecticut State Police trooper who was in the parking lot at the time was notified and attempted to stop Ezold’s vehicle as he fled southbound on Buckland Road, Cleverdon said.

Ezold began traveling in the opposite lane, prompting the trooper to stop chasing him, police said.

Ezold then struck another vehicle at the intersection of Buckland Road and Deming Street, causing his vehicle to become disabled, Cleverdon said.

Ezold then fled on foot and was taken into custody a short while later by the trooper, police said.

He was charged with:

Larceny

Reckless driving

Evading responsibility

Ezold was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

