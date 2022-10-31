Suffield Man Faces Child Porn Charge

A convicted sex offender from Connecticut who was serving probation was allegedly busted with more than 10,000 images of child porn and voyeurism on cell phones he was not allowed to possess.

Hartford County resident Gregory Butts, age 52, of Suffield, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 following a months-long investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

Butts was sentenced in June 2016 to prison, and following jail time for having sexual contact with a minor victim, he was also sentenced to 15 years of probation, state police said.

While on probation, Butts was not allowed to possess any cameras, camera phones, DVDs, or devices that had a playback of visual images, an arrest warrant says.

In March 2022, the Probation Department visited Butts' home. During the visit, officers conducted a search and located a zippered pouch in butts' detached garage that contained seven unreported and working smartphones, the warrant said.

Also in the pouch, were loose papers, which had usernames written on them consistent with terms for young females. Many of the usernames had numbers beside them which appeared to be the child's ages ranging from 13 to 15 years old, the warrant said.

Some also had addresses, all were under the age of 16, state police said.

After a review of two of the phones, Butts was arrested in May for two counts of voyeurism. Police then began an assessment of all seven phones, the warrant said.

Following the assessment, according to the computer crimes reports, three of the seven phones contained suspected child pornography. Some of the other phones contained images of children and some contained pornography not classified as child porn, the warrant stated.

In total, the warrant said the examination revealed 10,528 videos and images of suspected child pornography.

After the discovery, copies of the images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to be reviewed.

Using their system, 3,502 of the submitted images were identified as known child victims, the warrant said.

Based on those facts, a new warrant was issued and Butts was arrested again on Monday, Oct. 31.

He is currently being held on a $150,000 court-set bond.

