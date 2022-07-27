Southington Man Accused Of Leaving Dog In SUV In More Than 90-Degree Heat

A Connecticut man was charged after police reported that he left his dog alone in an SUV while temperatures were in the 90s.

Hartford County resident 65-year-old Salvatore Conaci, of Southington, was charged with animal cruelty in the incident that happened on Saturday, July 23, according to the Southington Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a dog left in a vehicle at Shop Rite, located at 750 Queen St. in Southington, at about 5:30 p.m. that day, police said.

At the time of the call, police said weather reports showed it was 91 degrees and the humidity level was at 42 percent.

Police reported locating a Chevrolet Trailblazer parked directly in the sunlight near the north entrance of the supermarket.

The Chevrolet was not running and the windows were open about one-and-a-half inches, authorities said.

Officers unlocked the SUV after seeing the dog was in distress, police said.

Police said the Conaci told officers he "didn't think it would be that bad" since he left the windows open and water for the dog and due to the amount of time he was in the store.

Officers estimated Conaci left the dog in the Chevrolet for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Investigators also discovered that police received reports from Ocean State Job Lot on Friday, July 8, and Aldi's on Tuesday, July 19, about a dog being left in a vehicle by Conaci.

Police said in each of these incidents, Conaci moved the vehicle before officers arrived.

Authorities said Conaci is set to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 4.

