Second Teen Arrested In Death Of 14-Year-Old Found In Oxford Woods

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
Jose Nunez's family speaks at a press conference following the discovery of the boy's body in Oxford. Another teenager has been arrested in connection to the discovery of a 14-year-old boy’s body in the Oxford woods.
Another teenager has been arrested in connection to the discovery of a 14-year-old boy’s body in the Oxford woods.

On Monday, Aug. 4, Bridgeport Police issued an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old boy suspected in the killing of Jose Nunez, WTNH is reporting. Nunez, 14, of Bridgeport, had been reported missing last month. His body was discovered in a wooded area off Wyant Road in Oxford on July 28.

Police said the boy arrested on Aug. 4 turned himself in at the police station that night. He is being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Due to the suspect's age, his identity is being withheld from the public.

This is the second arrest in this case. Dante Willoughby, 19, of Bridgeport, was arrested on July 29. He is being charged with murder with special circumstances and the risk of injury to a child. He has a court hearing on Aug. 11.

An autopsy revealed that Nunez was killed by strangulation.

