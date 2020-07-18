Search For Missing West Hartford Teen Called Off After Discovery of Human Remains

The search for a West Hartford teen has come to a close following the discovery of human remains near where he was reported missing in Augusta, West Virginia.

The Hampshire County (West Virginia) Sheriff’s Office called off the search following the discovery today, July 18, at around 11:20 a.m., of a body in a shallow grave that they believe is Jonathan Benjamin Adams, 14, of West Hartford. Adams was reported missing by his family on July 12, police said.

Investigators have developed a suspect in Adams’ death, police said.

“The investigation still continues into the events surround[ing] the child’s death,” the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Sheriff’s Office also announced that a 16-year-old relative of Adams has been arrested and charged with burglary.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the victim, police said.

Although from Connecticut, Adams has been visiting family in West Virginia since March, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.