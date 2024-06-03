Support Floods In For Family Of Trooper Killed In Southington Hit-Run

Trooper Aaron Pelletier, age 34, was killed on Thursday, May 30, on I-84 in Hartford County.

Aaron was near Exit 31 in Southington, standing at the driver’s side door of a vehicle he had just pulled over when he was struck and killed by a passing driver.

“The grief and sadness caused by Aaron’s sudden death cannot be properly expressed in words,” wrote Troop H, whom Aaron primarily served with for nine years, in a GoFundMe description.

The K9 handler and Tactical Team member was remembered by his colleagues as “a friend and brother who will be remembered for his easy smile, quick jokes, and willingness to train and teach new Troopers.”

Most importantly though, the troop said, was Aaron’s role as a husband and father.

“Aaron’s dedication and love for his wife and two boys knew no bounds.”

His obituary remembered a time when his wife, Dominique, wanted chickens, so he built her a coop. Another line mentioned that he took the time to be a t-ball coach for his son Troy’s team at Southington West Baseball.

“When not on duty, they were always together,” Aaron’s obituary reads.

“This is what made him feel happy, loved, and complete.”

Now, the troop is gathering donations for Dominique, Aaron’s wife, and the pair’s two children (Troy and Zach) to help support them through this difficult time.

“Rest in peace brother,” the troop wrote, “We will take it from here.”

In the three days since the fundraiser began, thousands of donors have contributed a running total of $395,000 for the family, with some leaving notes of sympathy.

Ann Marie Micacci wrote on the fundraiser that she took care of Aaron and Dominique’s children at a local YMCA.

“You always came in with a smile and were always so pleasant,” she wrote, “We are thinking of you.”

Aaron Pelletier’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Xfinity Theatre at 61 Savitt Way.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.