Police & Fire

Screams Echo Through Downtown Hartford After Boy Apparently Struck By Car

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Screams echoed through Downtown Hartford Friday evening after at least one person was apparently struck by a car, witnesses say.

"I heard screams," said a resident of 101 Pearl St, who captured footage of good Samaritans rushing to aid an unknown number of victims on the ground around 5:20 p.m.

Video from the scene shows a boy being placed on a stretcher and a man on the ground. It was not immediately clear who had been struck, or by which car.

An ambulance, firefighters, and police cars were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m. The street was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

