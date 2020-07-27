Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Storms With Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds Will Bring Some Relief From Hot, Sticky Stretch
Police & Fire

Police ID Suspect in Fatal Norwich Shooting

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Philip C. Wise, pictured here, is a suspect in the shooting death of Anthony Williams. Photo Credit: Norwich Police
Philip C. Wise is a suspect in the shooting death of Anthony Williams, pictured here. Photo Credit: Norwich Police

Norwich Police have identified a suspect in the murder of a 39-year-old local man earlier this month.

Philip C. Wise, 39, is wanted on one count of murder in connection with a fatal July 21 shooting.

On that day, at around 4:30 p.m., Norwich Police responded to a reported shooting on Lake Street. The shooting appeared to be targetted, police said. Anthony Williams, 39, died from the attack, police said.

Although Wise is a Norwich resident, he has ties to New Jersey and surrounding states, police said. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4, or 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.