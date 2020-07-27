Police ID Suspect in Fatal Norwich Shooting

Norwich Police have identified a suspect in the murder of a 39-year-old local man earlier this month.

Philip C. Wise, 39, is wanted on one count of murder in connection with a fatal July 21 shooting.

On that day, at around 4:30 p.m., Norwich Police responded to a reported shooting on Lake Street. The shooting appeared to be targetted, police said. Anthony Williams, 39, died from the attack, police said.

Although Wise is a Norwich resident, he has ties to New Jersey and surrounding states, police said. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4, or 911.

