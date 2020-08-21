Man Who Smuggled Kilos Of Heroin To Connecticut By Mail Sentenced To Prison

An Arizona man who smuggled heroin to Connecticut in car-haulers and commercial delivery has been sentenced to four years in prison by U .S. District Court Judge Victor Bolden.

Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Rubio, 41, a Mexican citizen who was living in Arizona, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 21, to 48 months in prison for trafficking narcotics into Connecticut, the U.S. Attorney’s office, Connecticut said.

In 2018 the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Task Force and New Haven Police began investigating the trafficking or large quantities f heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico, to Arizona and then to the New Haven area.

Gonzalez-Rubio and an associate were found to be transporting drugs from Arizona to Connecticut. In 2019, law enforcement officials intercepted three packages from Gonzalez-Rubio and his associate that contained either 1 kilogram of cocaine or 1 kilogram a heroin-fentanyl blend, tje Arrotnrye’s Office said.

Gonzalez-Rubio used commercial delivery services such as FedEx and UPS to move the drugs in addition to smuggling them in cars with hidden compartments that were then loaded onto a car-hauler.

In August 2019, an undercover officer and Gonzalez-Rubio agreed to have Gonzalez Rubio transport 5 kilograms of “fentanyl” for $2,000 per kilo. The “drugs” the officer gave to Gonzalez-Rubio were actually “mock load,” the Attorney’s Office said.

When the car-hauler with the faux fentanyl arrived in East Haven in October, Gonzalez-Rubio was arrested.

On Feb. 25, Gonzalez-Rubio pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Attorney’s Office said.

Gonzalez-Rubio is also acing immigration proceedings.

