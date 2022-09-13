Know Him? Police Look To ID Person Who Entered Girl’s Bedroom At Bristol Home

Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who allegedly entered the room of a young girl at a home in Connecticut during the early morning hours.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 4:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bristol on Ivy Drive.

According to Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police, the person was captured on video surveillance entering the home and the room of the girl.

The suspect then fled the home when confronted by the child, Lund said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.