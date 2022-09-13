Contact Us
Know Him? Police Look To ID Person Who Entered Girl’s Bedroom At Bristol Home

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Police in Bristol are asking the public for help identifying a person who entered a home and a child's room overnight.
Know them? Police in Bristol are asking the public for help identifying a person who entered a home and a child's room overnight. Photo Credit: Bristol Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who allegedly entered the room of a young girl at a home in Connecticut during the early morning hours.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 4:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bristol on Ivy Drive.

According to Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police, the person was captured on video surveillance entering the home and the room of the girl.

The suspect then fled the home when confronted by the child, Lund said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

