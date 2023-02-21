Hit-Run Crash: ID Released For 20-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Enfield

Police have released the identity of a 20-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run driver as they ask for witnesses to the crash in Connecticut.

Hampden County resident Yaseri Cortes, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was struck around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Hartford County.

Police report Cortes was standing in the center lane and was struck directly by a car on southbound I-91 in Enfield. She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After striking Cortes, the driver continued southbound on I-91, state police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

In addition, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dash cam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Dean.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.