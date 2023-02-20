Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Hit-Run I-91 Crash In Enfield

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-rush crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Hartford County.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was struck directly by a car on southbound I-91 in Enfield. She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, which was traveling in the center lane just north of Exit 48, fled the scene, continuing southbound, according to state police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-543-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

