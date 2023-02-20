Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Milford Man Slashes Tires, Breaks Mirrors On 8 Vans While Drunk, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Hit-Run I-91 Crash In Enfield

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
I-91 in Enfield (marked in red).
I-91 in Enfield (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-rush crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Hartford County.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was struck directly by a car on southbound I-91 in Enfield. She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, which was traveling in the center lane just north of Exit 48, fled the scene, continuing southbound, according to state police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-543-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.