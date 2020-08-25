Here Is Where You Are Most Likely To Have Your Car Stolen In Connecticut

There are more vehicles stolen in Connecticut than in neighboring states, according to new crime numbers.

And you're more likely to have your car swiped in some areas more than others.

The New Haven-Milford metro area had the most vehicle thefts reported in 2019 than any other metropolitan district in Connecticut, according to insurance.com, which tracks vehicle thefts. More than 2,000 motor vehicle thefts were reported there last year.

For the many people who have had their cars broken into and stolen this summer, this is a confirmation of what they’re living.

AAA says Connecticut ranks 38th on a list of vehicle thefts per state (the higher the number, the fewer cars are stolen), according to Fox61.

In Connecticut the communities with the highest car theft rates are:

New Haven-Milford metro area - 2,192 motor vehicle thefts in 2019, to say it another way, that's 256 vehicles stolen per 100,000 people.

- 2,192 motor vehicle thefts in 2019, to say it another way, that's 256 vehicles stolen per 100,000 people. Hartford-East Hartford, Hartford-Middletown metro area - 1,948 stolen vehicles reported; 161 thefts per 1100,000.

- 1,948 stolen vehicles reported; 161 thefts per 1100,000. Bridgeport-Stamford- Norwalk metro area - 1,400 thefts; 148 vehicles stole per 100,000.

- 1,400 thefts; 148 vehicles stole per 100,000. Norwich- New Longdon metro area - 208 thefts; 78 vehicles stolen per 100,000.

