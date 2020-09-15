Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Six States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, Puerto Rico Added
Police & Fire

Fiance Desperately Fundraising $10,000 Reward For Information On Girlfriend's Killer

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Springfield, was fatally shot in a commuter parking lot in Manchester, Connecticut, on Aug. 2.
Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Springfield, was fatally shot in a commuter parking lot in Manchester, Connecticut, on Aug. 2. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A grieving fiance is raising money to offer a reward for information on his girlfriend’s killer.

Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Springfield, was fatally shot in a commuter parking lot in Manchester, Connecticut, on Aug. 2.

Police said the killing was not random, according to The Hartford Courant. Hicks was killed over a weekend that saw three double shootings in Manchester, Bridgeport, and New London.

Hicks’ fiance Joshua Saylor, of Chicopee, has started a GoFundMe campaign so he can offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for what happened that night in the Buckland Hills commuter parking lot.

Saylor said no one has come forward with details about what happened. The fundraiser was started about two weeks ago. Saylor is seeking to raise $10,000. As of Tuesday, Sept. 15, eight people had donated $556.

Saylor said Hicks was studying to become a cosmetologist “because she saw the beauty in everyone.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.