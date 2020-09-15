Fiance Desperately Fundraising $10,000 Reward For Information On Girlfriend's Killer

A grieving fiance is raising money to offer a reward for information on his girlfriend’s killer.

Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Springfield, was fatally shot in a commuter parking lot in Manchester, Connecticut, on Aug. 2.

Police said the killing was not random, according to The Hartford Courant. Hicks was killed over a weekend that saw three double shootings in Manchester, Bridgeport, and New London.

Hicks’ fiance Joshua Saylor, of Chicopee, has started a GoFundMe campaign so he can offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for what happened that night in the Buckland Hills commuter parking lot.

Saylor said no one has come forward with details about what happened. The fundraiser was started about two weeks ago. Saylor is seeking to raise $10,000. As of Tuesday, Sept. 15, eight people had donated $556.

Saylor said Hicks was studying to become a cosmetologist “because she saw the beauty in everyone.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.