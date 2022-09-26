Contact Us
Enfield Man Crashes Into Pair Of Police Cruisers

Kathy Reakes
Michael Cancel
Michael Cancel Photo Credit: North Haven Police

A Connecticut man rammed two police cruisers following a short police pursuit, after allegedly being found unconscious behind the wheel of his car.

The incident took place in North Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Dixwell Avenue.

North Haven officers located a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of a road, in the Dixwell Avenue area, with a man in the driver seat who appeared to be unconscious, said the North Haven police.

As officers approached the man, drug paraphernalia was observed in his lap. The man, identified as Michael Cancel, of Enfield, awoke and sped off nearly striking officers, police said.

A short time later two officers attempted to stop the vehicle. Cancel stopped, but then reversed his vehicle ramming two North Haven Police cruisers, police added.

Police said after a brief pursuit, officers took Cancel into custody. 

Cancel was charged with:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Engaging officers in pursuit
  • Reckless driving
  • Operation a vehicle under suspension
  • Evading R=responsibility
  • Interfering with officers
  • Assault on a police officer
  • Criminal trespass. 

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Cancel is also a parole fugitive with an active arrest warrant out of New Haven.

