Car Rams Into ESPN Security Gate, Causes $35K Worth Of Damage In Bristol, Police Say

Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that drove straight into a security gate at ESPN headquarters in Hartford County, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 9 around 8:30 p.m., when a vehicle that was possibly a silver Subaru drove into the gate at ESPN Headquarters on Ronzo Road, according to Bristol Police.

The incident, which can be seen in security footage released by police, caused around $35,000 worth of damage to the gate.

Anyone with information about who may have been driving the car is asked to call Officer Fisher at 860-584-3000 Ext 3273.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.