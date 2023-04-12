Contact Us
Car Rams Into ESPN Security Gate, Causes $35K Worth Of Damage In Bristol, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Police are searching for the driver of a car that rammed into a security gate at ESPN headquarters in Bristol.
Photo Credit: Bristol Police

Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that drove straight into a security gate at ESPN headquarters in Hartford County, police said. 

The incident happened on Sunday, April 9 around 8:30 p.m., when a vehicle that was possibly a silver Subaru drove into the gate at ESPN Headquarters on Ronzo Road, according to Bristol Police. 

The incident, which can be seen in security footage released by police, caused around $35,000 worth of damage to the gate. 

Anyone with information about who may have been driving the car is asked to call Officer Fisher at 860-584-3000 Ext 3273. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

