Body of Bridgeport Boy Found in Oxford Woods; Suspect Arrested

The body of a missing Bridgeport boy has been found in Oxford.

Jose Nunez, 14, of Bridgeport, has been missing since Tuesday, July 28. His body was discovered, dead, in a wooded area in Oxford off Wyant Road, said Bridgeport police.

Dante Willoughby, 19, of Bridgeport, has been arrested in connection with Nunez’s death, police said. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Route 67 in Oxford, Wednesday, July 29, police said.

An autopsy report revealed that Nunez was killed by strangulation and the matter has officially been deemed a homicide, police said.

During a court appearance on Thursday, July 30, a judge increased the charges against Willoughby from murder, to murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. If convicted Willoughby faces up to life in prison without parole. He is being held on a $2 million bond. Willoughby will have a court hearing on Aug. 11.

