Baby Girl Clings To Life After Suffering A Drug Overdose

A baby girl is clinging to life after suffering a drug overdose.

New Haven Police received a 911 call on Saturday, Aug. 8, around 12:40 p.m. about an “unresponsive” child, police said.

When police arrived at the Norton Street home, they found a 1-year-old girl who had likely ingested adult medication, police said.

The baby was transported to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital where she remains in “extremely critical condition,” police said.

Police have informed the Connecticut Department of Children and Families about the incident. An investigation is on-going. If a person has any relevant information to this case, call police at (203) 946-6304.

