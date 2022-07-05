22-Year-Old Woman Killed In July 4th Shooting During Party At Hartford Residence

Police in Connecticut are asking for witnesses to a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old woman dead and a man injured to step forward and help detectives identify the suspects.

It happened in Hartford at 29 Shultas Place, around 2:15 a.m., Monday, July 4, during a large street party.

Police officers responded to the home on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Jayla Heaven, of Hartford, unresponsive, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Heaven was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, Boisvert said.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, arrived privately at an area hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he added.

At the time of the shooting, there was a large party occurring at the location and police believe there are dozens of witnesses, Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

