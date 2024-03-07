Phone Scam: Victims Receive Calls From Suspects Posing As CT State Police

The warning came after two incidents on Thursday morning, March 7, when Connecticut State Police received two unrelated phone calls from victims with the same last name who reported suspicious phone calls.

According to authorities, the two victims, who both have out-of-state phone numbers but live in Connecticut, were contacted by callers who made it appear as if they were reaching out from a State Police number.

In the first instance, the victim was contacted by a man who had an accent and told them they were investigating text fraud. The caller then tried verifying the victim's personal information.

During the second such incident, the caller also had an accent and identified himself as a US Marshal working with Connecticut State Police troopers. The caller told the victim that there was a warrant out for her arrest, police said.

Both victims eventually became suspicious of the calls and hung up, according to police, who warned residents to be wary of similar incidents.

According to authorities, anyone receiving a phone call that appears to be from police should confirm the source without providing any personal information such as social security numbers, banking information, or credit card numbers. Victims should also hang up on the suspicious caller and contact the institution that the scammer had been pretending to be associated with to make sure the call was legitimate.

Any such suspicious calls can be reported by calling 911.

