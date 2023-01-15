'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford

Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway.

The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in Hartford near Exit 33.

"A trooper attempted to take evasive action utilizing his cruiser, contacting the driver’s side of the wrong-way vehicle," state police added. "The vehicle continued north across the highway exiting the Exit 35 HOV on-ramp. No license plate was obtained from the vehicle and it's described as a dark-colored four-door sedan with driver’s side damage."

Anyone who witnessed the wrong-way vehicle and/or recognizes the suspect vehicle or operator is asked to contact Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.

