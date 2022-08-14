Sushi Sold At Supermarkets In CT, MA Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

A company has recalled several sushi products that were sold at supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety issued a food safety warning on Thursday, Aug. 11, for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase during the week of Monday, Aug. 8, at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

EZ Noble Sushi recalled several products that contain undeclared eggs, wheat, and milk.

“Properly labeling food products is critical to protecting the health and safety of consumers," Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan said. "Thank you to our Food Inspectors for their hard work in ensuring product safety, and to EZ Noble Sushi and Geissler’s for working quickly to address this issue.”

According to the announcement, EZ Noble Sushi was distributed at all seven Geissler’s Supermarket locations including:

East Windsor

Windsor

Somers

Bloomfield

South Windsor

Granby

Agawam, Massachusetts.

Those who purchased the products are urged to dispose of them or return them to place of purchase, officials said.

No illnesses have been linked to the recalled products as of the announcement.

The company said the affected products include:

Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) - missing egg and wheat allergens

Spicy salmon roll (9.6 oz) - missing egg allergen

Spicy tuna roll (9.6 oz) - missing egg allergen

Spicy shrimp roll (8 oz) - missing egg allergen

Philadelphia avocado or cucumber classic roll (8 oz) - milk allergen not declared

Pink lady and salmon avocado roll (9 oz) - egg allergen not declared

Shrimp tempura & lobster roll (12.8 oz) - missing wheat allergen declaration

California crunch roll (9.6 oz) - missing wheat allergen declaration

