Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CT Man, 76, Charged With Possession Of Child Porn, Police Say
News

Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in thousands of power outages in Connecticut.
A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in thousands of power outages in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Eversource

A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in thousands of power outages in Connecticut.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Eversource reported 3,026 customers without power.

Among the communities most affected are Ridgefield (736 without power), Norwalk (348), Newtown (332), and Greenwich (260).

United Illuminating is reporting another 443 customers in its service territory are without power, with the most in Milford (377).

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.