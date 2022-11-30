Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in thousands of power outages in Connecticut.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Eversource reported 3,026 customers without power.

Among the communities most affected are Ridgefield (736 without power), Norwalk (348), Newtown (332), and Greenwich (260).

United Illuminating is reporting another 443 customers in its service territory are without power, with the most in Milford (377).

