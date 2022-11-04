South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police, a resident called the police department after spotting a suspicious car parked in his parking lot with two suspects underneath a truck.

The suspects got into a dark-colored, four-door, Mercedes-Benz sedan and drove away with the victim following behind, Cleverdon said.

As the victim was following the car, one of the suspects leaned out of the rear passenger side window and fire a shot at the victim which did not strike him or his vehicle, Cleverdon added.

The Mercedes continued at a high rate of speed on Chapel Road toward I-291.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information they are asked to contact Ofc. Kyle Kolcharno #213 at 860-644-2551 or kyle.kolcharno@southwindsor-ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.