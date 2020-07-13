Popular News Anchor/Reporter Departs WFSB

A popular television personality has signed off of WFSB Channel 3 for the last time.
After four years as an anchor, reporter and fill-in traffic anchor, Eva Zymaris said Thursday, July 9 was her last day with the station.
Zymaris called her departure "bittersweet."
"To our viewers at home, I could never thank you enough for welcoming me into your homes each morning and for supporting me every step of the way," Zymaris said in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "It's been an honor to share your stories - and I'll carry them with me, always."
She has not publicly disclosed her next career move.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.