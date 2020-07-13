Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular News Anchor/Reporter Departs WFSB

Kristin Palpini
Eva Zymaris has announced her departure from WFSB Channel 3 after working for four years at the news station.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A popular television personality has signed off of WFSB Channel 3 for the last time.

After four years as an anchor, reporter and fill-in traffic anchor, Eva Zymaris said Thursday, July 9 was her last day with the station.

Zymaris called her departure "bittersweet."

"To our viewers at home, I could never thank you enough for welcoming me into your homes each morning and for supporting me every step of the way," Zymaris said in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "It's been an honor to share your stories - and I'll carry them with me, always."

She has not publicly disclosed her next career move. 

