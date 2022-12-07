Pair Of Manchester Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program

Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services.

Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspectors from the Chief State's Attorney's Office on separate warrants charging both women with larceny.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Figueroa received $21,691 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that she was not entitled to receive from December 2017 to February 2020 because she intentionally underreported her household income in order to meet the SNAP gross income limit.

Figueroa is accused of failing to report a relative living in her home and failing to report his income. Figueroa and her relative are both employed by the State of Connecticut.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Martin received $4,925 in SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to receive from September 2020 to February 2021 because she intentionally failed to report her earned income.

Both women were released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court, on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.