Manchester Man Charged With Driving Wrong Way On Highway While High On Drugs

A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly driving the wrong way on a highway while high on drugs, causing a crash.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Troopers responded to I-384 in Manchester for a report of a crash in which the driver fled the scene while driving the wrong way on the highway, Connecticut State Police.

The evading vehicle was described as a gray pickup truck and the caller was able to provide the Connecticut registration plate displayed on the vehicle.

During the investigation, it was reported that the pickup truck had allegedly been traveling in the wrong direction and had collided with a Toyota Camry, state police said.

A short time later, Manchester Police officers assisting with the investigation located a pickup truck matching the description provided on Candlewood Drive in Manchester half a mile away from the accident scene.

During their interactions, troopers noticed that the driver of the pickup truck, identified as William Gerlack, age 35, of Manchester, was exhibiting signs of possible impairment, state police said.

State police said Gerlack agreed to participate in field sobriety tests, which he did not perform to standard.

As a result, Gerlack was taken into custody. During a search, troopers discovered a plastic bag containing suspected Xanax pills, which were seized and processed as evidence, police said.

Gerlack was charged with:

Evading a motor vehicle accident

Driving the wrong way

Operating a vehicle without a license

Possession of a controlled substance

Operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol

He was later released on a $25,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.