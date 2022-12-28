Man Caught Trying To Break Into State Police Vehicles In Hartford, Cops Say

A man dressed in dark clothing was caught by troopers allegedly attempting to break into Connecticut State Police vehicles.

The incident took place in Hartford in the rear parking lot of Troop H on Washington Street on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to state police, troopers from the Troop H barracks noticed a man dressed in dark clothing in the rear personnel parking area.

When confronted by troopers, the man, identified as Fairfield County resident Arash Kani, age 30, of Easton, told the officers he was attempting to locate his dog who he believed was stolen and being used as a police detection or companion K-9, police said.

Kani said he wanted to make sure his dog was okay and wanted to "shush" the dogs who were barking.

An investigation found that Kani had attempted to gain entry to two police cruisers, both of which were occupied at the time by police K-9s, state police said.

Kani was placed under arrest and charged with:

Failure to renew registration

Attempted larceny

Criminal trespass

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

