Hartford University Student Charged With Making 'Concerning' Social Media Post, Cops Say

A Connecticut university student has been charged after allegedly making a threatening social media post on YikYak.

The incident took place at the University of Hartford around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, said the Hartford Police.

Hartford Police Officers responded to the university after receiving a complaint from UHART school safety officials, said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni, of the Hartford Police.

The complaint was regarding threatening posts made on social media that referred to shooting a dorm and other firearm references, Mastroianni said.

Patrol and Capitol City Command Center investigators immediately began investigating the post and the identification of the poster.

The individual was identified as Tenuun Enkhbat, age 18, of Virginia, who was a student at the school and staying on campus, police said.

He was apprehended on campus and charged with threatening.

"He was cooperative with investigators and defined his actions as joking in manner," Mastroianni said.

Enkhbat is being held on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

School officials said he has been banned from campus pending court proceedings.

"We take these actions and concerns seriously, and we are appreciative of the assistance and response from local law enforcement, said Susan Wollschlager, director of Media and Public Relations for the university.

