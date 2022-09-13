Contact Us
Breaking News: New Round Of Strong Storms With Gusty Winds, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
Hartford Man Found Dead In Crashed Car From Gunshot Wound, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Hartford man was found dead in a crashed car from gunshot wounds.
A Hartford man was found dead in a crashed car from gunshot wounds. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man died after he was shot while driving a car and crashed.

The incident took place in Hartford around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Hillside Avenue.

The victim, identified as Jose Arriaga, age 28, of Hartford, was discovered when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

A report of a crash near 386 Hillside Avenue came in while officers were responding, Boisvert said. Once on the scene, officers found Arriaga in the crashed vehicle.

Arriaga was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boisvert said investigators believe Arriaga was shot in his vehicle and fled the shooting before crashing.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the crime. 

Anyone with information should call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

