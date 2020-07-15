Hartford Drug Dealer Known As 'Heavy' Sentenced For Trafficking

A Hartford man known as “Heavy” has been sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment for his involvement in a drug trafficking ring specializing in heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack.

Pedro “Heavy” Rivera, 42, pleaded guilty on Aug. 29, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, according to the U.S. Justice Department. On Monday, July 13, he was sentenced to 60 months in prison and five years of probation.

Rivera has been in prison since he was arrested on July 19, 2018, when investigators executed 10 search warrants and seized about 2.7 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin, about 500 grams of crack, 100 grams of cocaine, eight firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, cash and other evidence of narcotics trafficking activity. The sweep came at the conclusion of a six-month investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Hartford Task Force They were assisted by the East Hartford, New Britain, Newington, and West Hartford police departments.

During the investigation, Rivera was “regularly intercepted” on wiretaps ordering fentanyl and heroin, according to the Justice Department.

This is Rivera’s second federal conviction. In September 2004, he was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment for distributing large quantities of crack.

