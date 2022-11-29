First Flu Death Of Season Confirmed In Connecticut As Person In 50s

Health officials have reported this season's first flu death in Connecticut.

The individual who died in November was a resident of New London County and was in their 50s, the Connecticut Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 28.

No further information about the patient is will be released, officials reported.

Flu season occurs between October and May, and the highest levels of influenza are usually seen between December and March, according to the report.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As we approach the holidays, I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said.

Juthani said as of Saturday, Nov. 26, there were about 6,000 flu cases reported in Connecticut and 102 hospitalizations.

Health officials said residents should take precautions such as receiving their annual flu vaccine, masking or staying home when sick, and washing their hands.

