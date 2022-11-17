Enfield Man Charged After Fentanyl Death Of 1-Year-Old

A Connecticut man has been charged with alleged criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a 1-year-old from a fentanyl overdose.

Hartford County resident Lenin Rodriguez, age 30, of Enfield, turned himself in to officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

The infant's death was uncovered on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, around 5:30 p.m. when Enfield Police responded to North Maple Street, in regard to the untimely death, Fox said.

An investigation included an examination of the victim by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who later ruled the victim’s cause of death as “acute fentanyl intoxication” and his manner of death as “undetermined,” Fox added.

Police said the baby was somehow able to ingest the deadly drug.

The medical examiner said the victim would only be able to live for a few minutes after being ingesting the drug.

He was processed and released on a $50,000 bond, with a court date of Tuesday, Nov. 29.

