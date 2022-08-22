Contact Us
Berlin High School Student Killed In Crash
Dogs Bitten In Face By Rattlesnake In Yard Of Glastonbury Home

Nicole Valinote
Listo and Tanner after receiving care for their snake bites.
Listo and Tanner after receiving care for their snake bites. Photo Credit: Pieper Veterinary

Two pet dogs were rushed to a Connecticut veterinary clinic after they were bitten by a rattlesnake.

Pieper Veterinary reported that a 3-year-old Vizsla named Tanner and a 10-year-old Miniature Pinscher mix named Listo were both bitten in the face by a timber rattlesnake in Hartford County in the yard of their Glastonbury home on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Their owner rushed them to the veterinarian's emergency room in Middletown, and the dogs were given medications and anti-venom.

"Most veterinary hospitals in Connecticut do NOT carry anti-venom as it is expensive and has a short shelf-life," Pieper Veterinary said.

Listo's face and neck swelled rapidly, and his windpipe began to close.

He had an emergency tracheostomy to help him breathe, the veterinarian reported.

Both dogs stayed a the veterinary clinic for monitoring and treatment for several days.

"The severe swelling slowly began to fade, and eventually both dogs were able to return to their family – an extremely lucky outcome! Tanner went home Friday and Listo went home Saturday," Pieper Veterinary said.

According to Pieper Veterinary, timber rattlesnakes are native to Connecticut but endangered. They can be found in Northwestern Litchfield County and Meshomasic State Forest in East Hampton, Glastonbury, Marlborough, and Portland. 

