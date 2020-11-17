Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Deer Hunting Season Starts Wednesday - Here's Where To Shoot

Kristin Palpini
Deer
Deer Photo Credit: Paul J. Fusco/ CTDEEP

Get out the orange vests: the season for hunting deer with firearms begins Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CTDEEP) issued a reminder to all people who enjoy the outdoors to be wary of gunshots from now until the end of the season toward the end of December.

STAY SAFE

Among the safety tips offered by CTDEEP for going into the woods during the deer-hunting season are:

- Wear brightly-colored clothing such as fluorescent orange. Dogs should also be outfitted with a neon vest.

- If you see another person, call out to them to make them aware of your presence.

- Stay off private land unless given prior permission. For deer and turkey hunting, the permission has to be given in writing and kept on the hunter at all times.

Peak times for hunters to go out are early mornings and late afternoons from mid-October through mid-December, the CTDEEP said.

WHERE TO HUNT

Firearm deer hunting is permitted to varying degrees in parts of the following public properties - check the state website and map before hunting to be sure of any restrictions and off-limit hunting areas:

- Black Rock Lake,

- Centennial Watershed State Forest,

- Hancock Brook Lake,

- Naugatuck State Forest,

- NU-Kings Island,

- Scantic River State Park,

- Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Reserve,

- And Thomaston Dam.

For a map and list of places to hunt in Connecticut, visit the CTDEEP online.

