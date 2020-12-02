COVID-19: College Students To Sub For Teachers In Quarantine

Connecticut is seeking to use college and university students to fill staffing gaps at public schools reeling from COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Gov. Ned Lamont expounded on a plan to recruit college students to work as substitute teachers, either on a volunteer or paid basis, in the state's public schools.

The state has had to get creative due to a lack of available teachers during the pandemic.

The requirement that people exposed to COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days has left many schools in Connecticut and neighboring Massachusetts short-staffed. With not enough faculty and staff to supervise students, some schools - including those in Middletown, West Haven, New Haven, and Shelton - have transitioned to remote education to keep the school year going.

Connecticut has already partnered with Central Connecticut State University to recruit student substitutes through a program they’re calling NextGen Educators. The university is offering this opportunity primarily to students in its early education program.

Under normal circumstances, substitute teachers in Connecticut public schools must have a bachelor’s degree.

