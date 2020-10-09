Connecticut Is Top Destination For People Moving Due To COVID-19

More and more people moving due to COVID-19 are relocating to Connecticut.

A new survey by United Van Lines, a national moving company, found that 20 percent of its customers who moved to Connecticut between March and August did so due to COVID-19.

Only Vermont and North Dakota had more people moving there due to the pandemic.

Among the reasons customers gave for moving during the pandemic:

- Concerns for personal and family health and wellbeing

- Desires to be closer to family

- Changes in employment or work arrangement (including the ability to work remotely)

- The desire for a lifestyle change or improvement of quality of life.

People are moving away from large metros including New York City and San Fransisco, the study noted.

The United Van Lines survey issued a list of the top 10 places people are moving to and the top 10 places people are moving away from during the pandemic.

Massachusetts has the odd distinction of being the 8th most popular place to move away from as well as to move to, the survey said.

See the full ranking at United Van Lines.

