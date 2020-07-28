Brand New Rankings: Best Places To Live In All Of CT

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in Connecticut.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Cited for its stellar school system, low housing costs and great place for families, West Hartford comes in at No. 1.

The second- and third-best places to live in the state are neighboring towns of Avon and Simsbury, Niche.com says.

Here are the top 10 places to live in Connecticut, according to the website.

1. West Hartford

2. Avon

3. Simbsury

4. Southport

5. Weatogue

6. Westport

7. Farmington

8. Fairfield

9. Ridgefield

10. Newfield

11. Old Greenwich

12. Glastonbury

13. Greenwich

14. Woodbridge

15. New Canaan

16. Cheshire

17. Orange

18. Wilton

19. Cos Cob

20. South Windsor

Click here for the full list.

