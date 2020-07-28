Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brand New Rankings: Best Places To Live In All Of CT

Cecilia Levine
This Arlington Road home is on the market in West Hartford.
This Arlington Road home is on the market in West Hartford. Photo Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in Connecticut.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. 

Cited for its stellar school system, low housing costs and great place for families, West Hartford comes in at No. 1.

The second- and third-best places to live in the state are neighboring towns of Avon and Simsbury, Niche.com says.

Here are the top 10 places to live in Connecticut, according to the website.

  • 1. West Hartford
  • 2. Avon
  • 3. Simbsury
  • 4. Southport
  • 5. Weatogue
  • 6. Westport
  • 7. Farmington
  • 8. Fairfield
  • 9. Ridgefield
  • 10. Newfield
  • 11. Old Greenwich
  • 12. Glastonbury
  • 13. Greenwich
  • 14. Woodbridge
  • 15. New Canaan
  • 16. Cheshire
  • 17. Orange
  • 18. Wilton
  • 19. Cos Cob
  • 20. South Windsor

Click here for the full list.

