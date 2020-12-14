70-Plus Connecticut Restaurants, Caterers Prepare Holiday Dinners To-Go, Dine-In

Due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, many people are expected to follow guidelines from health officials and stay home for the holidays.

But who’s going to do the cooking?

There are more than 70 Connecticut restaurants and caterers providing dinners to-go or dine-in for Christmas and New Year’s, according to CT Bites' annual list of area eateries and chefs preparing holiday meals.

In Hartford, there are more than 15 restaurants, cafes, and caterers cooking Christmas dinner. They include The Beamhouse, Cotton Hollow Kitchen, Five Corners Bistro, Frida, Nataz, Spicy Green Bean, Union Kitchen, and Hartford’s food hall.

In New Haven, there are at least five restaurants offering holiday meals including Camacho Garage, Crafted By Hand Cafe, Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill, Sherkaan, and The Wharf at the Madison Beach Hotel.

Many of the places preparing holiday meals require guests to make reservations or place orders far in advance of the holiday. There are a few exceptions, including Festivities in Norwalk, that don't need as much notice. Festivities, for example, says orders can be placed in as little as 48 hours in advance.

To see more restaurants and caterers offering holiday dinners, visit CT Bites online.

