24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash

The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. 

The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for a report of a serious crash involving two vehicles. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 2009 Nissan Rogue just east of the intersection in the middle of the roadway. They also found a gray 2020 Ford Fusion on the south curb of Capitol Avenue just east of the intersection with Laurel Street, Boisvert said.

The driver and passenger of the Rouge suffered from very minor injuries and refused any medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, identified as Lucas J. Vernale, of Berlin, was transported by AMR ambulance to the Hartford Hospital Emergency Department where he later died, Boisvert said. 

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene of the crash and assumed control of the investigation.

